Stabbing suspect arrested in Lemon Grove after multi-city pursuit

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - A 48-year-old stabbing suspect is in custody after he led San Diego Sheriff's Office deputies on a pursuit that crossed four cities and ended in Lemon Grove, the agency said.

Guadalupe Torres was identified by sheriff's detectives and deputies on Wednesday at approximately 1:10 p.m. as a suspect in a stabbing while they were working as part of a Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving (COPPS) unit in the area of Lemon Grove Academy Middle School. When detectives located Torres and attempted a traffic stop, Torres drove away and a pursuit began, said Sgt. Gerardo Mateus of the sheriff's office.

The pursuit traversed the cities of San Diego, Lemon Grove, Spring Valley and La Mesa. The Sheriff's Fugitive Task Force and Aerial Support to Regional Enforcement Agencies (ASTREA) responded to assist during the pursuit, the sheriff's office said.

Torres eventually stopped his vehicle on Interstate 8 in the eastbound lane just before the El Cajon Boulevard exit. Torres continuously moved his vehicle forward as deputies attempted to convince him to surrender. With the assistance of La Mesa Police Department SWAT team's BearCat and Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail's BearCat, Torres' vehicle was pinned, preventing him from fleeing, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies assigned to the Fugitive Task Force established contact with Torres by phone and were able to safely persuade him to surrender. Torres exited his vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

The victim, which detectives allege was stabbed by Torres, sustained significant blood loss, causing the victim to fall in and out of consciousness. Deputies applied a tourniquet and provided immediate medical care until medical personnel arrived.

The victim is expected to survive, detectives said.

Torres will be booked into the San Diego Central Jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder and felony evading. A search warrant of Torres' residence was later executed, and possible evidence of the crime was located, the SDSD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

