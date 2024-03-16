St. Patrick's Day Parade draws thousands in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 42nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival brought together thousands of San Diegans in Bankers Hill to celebrate Irish culture through music, food, and festivities.

Approximately 20,000 attendees gathered on Saturday for the parade at Fifth Avenue and Laurel Street, with an additional 10,000 expected to join the festivities held at Balboa Park.

This year's celebration, themed "Unity with Peace in Ireland and Beyond," was chosen by parade chair Tim Riley, who aimed to promote a sense of peace and community akin to what has been achieved in Ireland.

"I really wanted to promote that feeling of peace and community. It's happening in Ireland peacefully and democratically as their shifting. We have the North and the South, and they've put their troubles behind them." Riley said. "I'm hoping we can do some of that here in San Diego."

The parade featured a variety of entertainment, including military and high school marching bands, floats, dancers, and more.

The festival boasted two stages, one featuring traditional Irish performances and the other showcasing modern punk and rock bands.

Over 30 vendors offered a range of Celtic foods, shopping goods, and non-profit organizations.

This was also the festival's second year of hosting a kid zone, with massive inflatable slides to play on.

Festival organizers said the event was to bring families together, and Creed Bonner, who volunteers as a manager for the set up crews, he shared why this event became an important family tradition to him.

"My mom was the one who told me to come here 20 years ago," said Creed Bonner, a volunteer manager for the event. "She encouraged me to come here, and then my cousin Kevin Bonner had me join the parade, and that's how I ended up meeting my wife who I'm married to today."

