Spring Valley shooting victim's family makes plea for information

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are making a plea for information nearly a week after a 25-year-old man was gunned down outside a home in Spring Valley.

“The family if hurting, heartbroken,” said Adam.

Next to a gathering of flowers and candles, a grieving uncle talked about a family's loss.

“We’ll be talking memories. Laughing, and next thing I'll be crying. It’s been a really emotional time, week,” said Adam.

Adam says his nephew, 25-year-old Kevin Villegas, was hanging out with a friend on the evening of July 4th.

Just before 10 p.m., Villegas’s friend got a call from a different friend, who needed a ride from a party, after arguing with someone.

Villegas and his friend then drove to a home on Central Avenue near Valencia Street in Spring Valley.

That friend told the family when they arrived at the home, they got out of the car to meet the other friend, but he wasn't alone.

“When he finally came out, the person came out also, and that's when shooting started,” said Adam.

Adam says his nephew was shot five times and died at the scene. The friend he drove with, was shot in the arm and passed out.

"When he came to, Kevin was next to him,” said Adam.

The shooter remains at large.

“It is senseless, and it's not fair,” said Adam.

Adam calls his nephew, who worked jobs in construction, carpentry, and at a convenience store, a happy, fun-loving man, who adored his 6-year-old daughter.

“He’s not going to be able to watch her grow up, to graduate. He’s going to miss all of that," said Adam.

Adam is now making a plea for tips to find his nephew's killer.

“It takes rage to shoot someone five times. This person will do it again,” said Adam. “The family would love to have justice, put this to rest, and put Kevin to rest. I hope and pray someone steps up and says something.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477,

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.