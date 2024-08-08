Spring Valley residents want "feet held to the fire" over new safe parking site

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The Spring Valley community members, already pushing back on tiny homes for those experiencing homelessness, are now fighting against a new safe parking site.

Residents say they feel left out of the conversation that made these plans.

However, they made sure their voices were heard at a community meeting that happened Wednesday evening.

“I want transparency. I want answers,” said Stefanie Becker, a Spring Valley resident.

Becker is not the only one. She helped organize the Spring Valley community meeting so people who feel like her can ask their questions.

“All of a sudden, there was a parking lot, a safe parking lot that nobody heard anything about,” said Becker

The Spring Valley Community Church was filled with dozens of neighbors who were also in the dark about the new safe parking lot.

With the church's pastor answering the heated questions he once had himself.

“I started out as a skeptic when I first heard about it. This is ideal for those kids who are living in vehicles, who can get into a housing situation but need a little help. The safe parking lot itself has a 24/7 security guard even when folks aren't here on site,” said Pastor Steve Babbitt.

The County of San Diego is leasing the land from the church. The County invested $3.7 million in the safe parking site, which will cost just under $1 million yearly to run.

Residents' main concerns were loitering between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., when the lot was closed and the vetting of those staying at the site.

“Well, 7 a.m., where are they going?” asked Becker.

The safe parking site will prioritize unhoused elderly people and children. Twenty-seven families can park there overnight.

Some residents are hesitant despite the vetting, while others are hopeful for change.

“My first impression was all right! You know, this is a situation where we have a solution,” said Barulio Sanabria with the Spring Valley Community Alliance.

The neighbors who live near the safe parking site didn't want to go on camera but said they had dealt with unhoused people throwing clothes and trash in their yard before the safe parking site was in place.

Now, they hope there will be a difference with new fences, security, and a new lot.