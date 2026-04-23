Spring Valley man arrested, accused of illegal firearms manufacturing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 52-year-old man was arrested after sheriff's deputies searched his home in Spring Valley and discovered multiple illegal guns being assembled along with ammunition, authorities said.

Deputies served a search warrant Tuesday to Jason Jefferson in the 2800 block of Glen Canyon Circle as part of an investigation into illegal firearms manufacturing, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives from the sheriff's Rancho San Diego station and Special Enforcement Detail allegedly discovered a short-barreled rifle without a serial number, extended magazines for rifles and handguns, ammunition and firearm parts in the middle of the assembly stage.

Jefferson was legally prohibited from owning or possessing firearms, sheriff's officials said. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of multiple firearm-related charges.

The investigation was ongoing.

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