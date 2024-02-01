Spring Valley homeowners clear storm drains behind homes, Caltrans advises against doing so

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Frustrated homeowners in Spring Valley took matters into their own hands on Wednesday, clearing storm drains they say weren't properly cleaned up by Caltrans.

The neighbors all live on Broadview Street.

Together, they grabbed shovels, trash bags, and ladders to access the drains, telling ABC 10News they didn't want the backed-up drains to cause more flooding on their properties.

Alicia Crow has a drain behind her home. She says she's reported the backup of debris every couple of months. Crow says Caltrans crews did go out to clear the area surrounding the drains on Tuesday but claims they didn't clear the backup beneath the steel grates.

Most of the homes on Broadview were flooded during last Monday's storms, filling homes with several feet of water. Families say they are still cleaning up the damage, and with more rain on the way, they don't want to risk more flooding and damage to their homes.

Within a few hours, the homeowners had cleared several trash bags of debris out of the drains.

The group says they now feel more at peace about the incoming storm on Thursday.

When reached for comment about the resident's concerns, a spokesperson for Caltrans sent ABC 10News the following statement: