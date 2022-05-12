Spring Valley carjacking victim's fear: 'Please don't shoot me in the back'

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - A Spring Valley man is recounting the moments he was carjacked at gunpoint, which comes amid a rash of recent shootings during suspected carjacking attempts.

Just before midnight two Mondays ago, Malcolm Scott parked his 2013 Mazda 3 along Apple Street on Dictionary Hill and listened to a CD of his daily devotions, for about 45 minutes.

His window was about half way up, when suddenly a gun came through the window.

“Next thing you know, there’s a gun in my face and he tells me to get the f*** out of the car,” said Scott. “I was in shock. Is this really happening?”

Scott says while the young male in a black hoodie pointed a gun at him, a young woman advised the man to hurry up, from the driver's seat of a car that had pulled up next to the Mazda.

“He got more on my case, like, ‘Hurry up, get out of the car.’ He said, ‘Where are the keys? Where are the keys?’ I said, ‘Chill, man. They’re right there.’ I wanted to calm the situation,” said Scott.

Scott then exited the car.

“Walking away from the car. I was just like, ‘Please don't shoot me in the back. Please don't shoot me in the back,’” said Scott.

Scott escaped unscathed, while the man drove off with his car.

The carjacking comes amid several recent shootings during suspected carjacking attempts. Last week, an elderly janitor was shot and killed in Bay Ho. A known gang member has been charged in the killing. This past Monday, a driver was shot in the hand while stopped at an intersection in south park. He was able to drive off. The shooter remains at large.

Back in Spring Valley, Scott says he's grateful.

“It’s a true blessing I escaped unharmed. Thank my lucky stars,” said Scott.

According to the latest numbers released by SANDAG, violent crime is trending up across the county. Auto theft was up nearly 25% in 2021. While some have pointed to COVID job loss and pandemic frustrations, others believe rising costs are fueling desperation.

Whatever the reasons, those crimes are leaving a mark.

“Looking over my shoulder whenever I’m sitting in a car. What if it happens again? Always on edge,” said Scott.

Late Wednesday afternoon, ABC 10News learned Scott’s car has been recovered. He was told several arrests were made after a police pursuit ending in La Mesa earlier today. He was allowed to view the car, which had some minor damage. ABC 10News has reached out to investigators and are waiting to hear back.