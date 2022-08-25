Sports and entertainment district proposed for Chula Vista's Bayfront

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — It was just last month when the city of Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego broke ground on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center.

Now, developers are proposing a massive sports and entertainment district on the old South Bay Power Plant site.

Those behind the project presented a concept design during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Greg Miller, an architect with Tucker Sadler Architects, said the venue will feature a festival plaza, an aquatic center, youth sports fields, office spaces, a performing arts building, a hotel, restaurants, and retail spaces.

"The idea is to provide pathways, trails, activities that get people near the water," Miller said.

Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said she wants to ensure the venue will provide plenty of open space for the community to come together.

"The aquatic center, which we know that our community has been crying for more pool space, is going to be welcomed, as well as the youth sports fields. We don't have enough in Chula Vista," said Casillas Salas.

The venue is only in its initial phase of planning. The developer has yet to submit an application to the Port of San Diego.

Still, the city believes the project will be good for the area by allowing more people to enjoy the beauty of Chula Vista's Bayfront.

"It's going to impact all of Chula Vista and our region, so I'm excited to see this through," said Councilmember Andrea Cardenas.

