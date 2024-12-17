Sponsors scramble to help Syrian refugee family, bound for San Diego

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - Next week, a Syrian family who once fled Assad's regime will be arriving in San Diego to begin their new lives.

“It's very stressful right now, trying to get everything together,” said Carol Parker.

For Parker, the Christmas countdown began right after Thanksgiving, when she learned the Syrian refugee family, she and four other local residents are sponsoring, were headed to San Diego.

“It's wonderful, yet we have so much work to do,” said Parker.

The family of seven, including five children, have been in a Jordanian refugee camp since 2012. The father, Hussam, who asked his family not be identified, was arrested in a peaceful protest against Assad, and later fired from his job.

“At one point, his home was destroyed. In fear for their lives, they fled to Jordan,” said Parker.

Parker says although the man is relieved Assad is gone, he remains anxious about the unstabile political situation there.

“He's actually very scared. He said the whole refugee camp is scared,” said Parker.

Right before the Assad regime fell, the family was approved to settle in San Diego, after Parker and several other volunteers—through the Welcome Corps program--raised more than $17,000. The family is set to arrive December 23.

“The last few weeks have been Nerve-racking … Finding an apartment is really hard,” said Parker.

Parker says she has submitted one application for a 3-bedroom home in the El Cajon area. She also started a Gofundme campaign to help raise funds for everything else.

“We have to fills the basics of a house since we don't know what they're bringing with them …It’s really about a community welcome these refugees,” said Parker. “Also, like other refugees, they are in debt for the cost of their transportation."

It's a welcome Parker and others are scrambling to make happen in a week.

“They are so thankful … just looking forward to their new lives,” said Parker.