Spirit Airlines to end service at San Diego International Airport, 10 other US cities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Spirit Airlines announced Thursday it is ending flights in and out of San Diego International Airport.

A company spokesperson confirmed to ABC 10News the airline is cutting flights in San Diego and 10 other U.S. cities starting Oct. 2.

In a statement, the spokesperson said:

“As part of our efforts to transform our business and position Spirit for long-term success, we are adjusting our network to focus on our strongest performing markets. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue service at Albuquerque (ABQ), Birmingham (BHM), Boise (BOI), Chattanooga (CHA), Columbia (CAE), Oakland (OAK), Portland (PDX), Sacramento (SMF), Salt Lake City (SLC), San Diego (SAN) and San Jose (SJC), effective the week of Oct. 2, 2025. Additionally, we are no longer moving forward with plans to launch service at Macon (MCN), which was scheduled to start Oct. 16.

We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience this may cause and will reach out to those with affected reservations to notify them of their options, including a refund. We are grateful to the airports, business partners and community members in these markets who welcomed and supported us. We remain committed to offering high-value travel options and will continue to serve dozens of destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Spirit’s decision comes nearly a week after the company filed for bankruptcy for the second time within the last 12 months.

ABC 10News reached out to San Diego International Airport officials Thursday morning for reaction to Spirit’s decision, but they did not respond as of the publication of this story.