Southwest to add more flights to San Diego International Airport, including route to Santa Barbara

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Southwest Airlines has announced it will add a new route from the San Diego International Airport to Santa Barbara, and it launches during the summer travel season.

The new once-a-day flight is set to start Aug. 4, 2026. That's the start of the airline's peak days during August and September, where it sees an all-time high of 139 scheduled departures.

Southwest also announced it is doubling its daily round-trip flights between San Diego and Portland, Salt Lake City and Seattle. That increase is also expected to start Aug. 4, 2026.