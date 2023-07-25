Southern California man sentenced to federal prison for card skimming gas pump scheme

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who took part in a scheme to install card skimmers at gas pumps throughout Southern California to steal financial information was sentenced in San Diego federal court Monday to more than three years in prison.

Haykaz Mansuryan, 34, of Granada Hills, admitted to breaking into "dozens" of gas pumps to install the skimmers, which netted him and his co-defendants more than $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Investigators seized 54 skimming devices from gas stations he visited, according to prosecutors, who said Mansuryan's participation in the crimes stretched from August 2018 until October 2021.

Seven others have been charged in the scheme.

Mansuryan received a 41-month sentence Monday and was ordered to take pay $923,374.14 in restitution along with his co-defendants.

The U.S. Attorney's Office advised anyone who believes they may be a victim of the offense to visit the U.S. Department of Justice's large case website at www.justice.gov/largecases.

