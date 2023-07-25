Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southern California man sentenced to federal prison for card skimming gas pump scheme

card_skimmers_gas_pump_install_doj.jpg
U.S. Attorney's Office
Photo of skimmer installation that is part of federal sentencing documents.
card_skimmers_gas_pump_install_doj.jpg
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 15:09:04-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who took part in a scheme to install card skimmers at gas pumps throughout Southern California to steal financial information was sentenced in San Diego federal court Monday to more than three years in prison.

Haykaz Mansuryan, 34, of Granada Hills, admitted to breaking into "dozens" of gas pumps to install the skimmers, which netted him and his co-defendants more than $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Investigators seized 54 skimming devices from gas stations he visited, according to prosecutors, who said Mansuryan's participation in the crimes stretched from August 2018 until October 2021.

Seven others have been charged in the scheme.

Mansuryan received a 41-month sentence Monday and was ordered to take pay $923,374.14 in restitution along with his co-defendants.

The U.S. Attorney's Office advised anyone who believes they may be a victim of the offense to visit the U.S. Department of Justice's large case website at www.justice.gov/largecases.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7