Southcrest homeowners say realtors are making low cash offers, taking advantage of storm victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As flood victims in Southcrest continue their cleanup after the storm, they say they are now dealing with realtors coming into the neighborhood, offering to buy their homes for cash, under the actual value of their homes.

Greg Montoya is a homeowner on Beta Street who says his phone has been ringing off the hook.

"They’re constantly calling. One guy kept calling me; I had to block his number," Montoya said.

It has happened to his neighbors, too, but some realtors are going door-to-door instead of calling.

Sergio Hernandez, who lives next door to Montoya, says his wife got a business card from a realtor making offers.

Another neighbor, Jerry Hernandez, said realtors also approached him. Hernandez rents his home but tells ABC 10News he found the offers insulting and told the realtors to leave the neighborhood.

The neighbors feel their houses are worth much more, even with the flood damage. They estimate their home values at $600,000 to $700,000. In addition to the lowball offers, the neighbors tell ABC 10News that no one is interested in selling anyway.

"I told them, you know what, what are you guys doing here? Can’t you see what we just went through? It’s called respect," Hernandez said.

ABC 10News tried to call the realtors who left their information with neighbors. One realtor didn’t answer; the other told 10News he was in the community helping and denied ever making any type of offer.

Instead of entertaining any cash offers, the neighbors say they've warned each other to ensure no one takes advantage of them before the dust even settles.