Southcrest father's six-figure Hot Wheels collection ruined during Jan. floods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Southcrest flood victim says he's likely out of luck, when it comes to recovering the value of his six-figure Hot Wheels collection, ruined in the January floods.

“Many of the packages are still wet,” said Antonio Monzon, Jr.

For Monzon, the usual joy of sifting through his Hot Wheels collection has turned to something else.

“It's really heartbreaking,” said Monzon.

That heartbreak was caused by the January 22 floods, which submerged his Gamma Street home, where he lives with his sons, ages 4 and 6.

Monzon says nearly all of his belongings were ruined, including the contents of 16 bins on the bottom shelf in a bedroom: his prized Hot Wheels collection of some 7,000 to 8,000 cars, which he's been collecting since he was a kid. Most are special edition cars.

“Some I’ve bought 20, 25 years ago, for $5, $10, $25, even $100, that are now worth in the thousands,” said Monzon.

Monzon had listed part of his collection for his homeowners insurance, but he didn't have flood insurance. He says the total loss from his collection, could be more than $150,000.

"It is devastating, because these were slated to be my boys’ college fund or their future,” said an emotional Monzon.

The value of that collection is now falling apart.

“Now that it got wet, the packaging comes apart … It has to be inside the package to be considered mint condition,” said Monzon.

Monzon did buy some Hot Wheels out of the packaging. He stored them in foam cases. He spent part of Thursday afternoon wringing water out of the foam.

Monzon pointed out his damaged Hot Wheels collection during a recent FEMA inspection, but he was told toys and similar items would not be included in any funds for personal property loss.

Monzon is hopeful some of the cars can be dried out and sold, at a fraction of the value.

“It’s something I’ve been saving for my whole life. In a couple hours, it's gone,” said Monzon.

Monzon says he's expecting a decision on FEMA funding for his home repairs and other property loss in the next week.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help him with his rebuild.