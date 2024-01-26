Southcrest families continue cleanup as they brace for next week's storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cleanup from Monday's storm was far from over across communities in San Diego, but with rain in the forecast for next week, families are worried about getting things done ahead of the rain.

Stephanie Threadgill lives in Southcrest along 37th and Acacia Streets.

She and her three kids have been staying in their home, which is still full of mud and debris and has no power or gas.

The family stayed at a hotel for a few nights, but Threadgill says she couldn't afford to continue her stay.

The mom of three has been cleaning up for days, throwing

out mud-soaked belongings and cleaning mud and trash out of her home and front driveway.

Threadgill shared her frustration with ABC 10News, who, like many others, told 10News she notified the city of backed-up storm drains and said nothing was ever done.

On Thursday, San Diego city officials said crews have removed more than 1,000 tons of storm-related debris so far and say they will start emergency work in Chollas Creek on Friday.

The creek cleanup will start in the storm channel at 38th Street and work its way upstream, according to the city, beginning at 6 a.m.

The ABC 10News drone captured what the creek looked like days after the rain. There were multiple cars, mangled and piled on top of each other, trash, and overgrown weeds and trees in the creek.

