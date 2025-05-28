South Bay Union School District to vote on closure of 3 elementary schools

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — South Bay Union School District trustees will vote Wednesday night on a plan to close three elementary schools due to declining enrollment and budget concerns.

Berry, Sunnyslope and Central elementary schools are all on the chopping block in a cost-cutting plan that has been in development with the Superintendent's Advisory Committee since 2023.

The district reports that enrollment has declined by 40% to 50% since 2011, nearly twice the rate of neighboring districts. The district cites rising housing costs and limited housing developments, declining birth rates and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC 10News has also previously reported that staff and families believe the Tijuana River sewage crisis has also factored into low enrollment.

This dramatic drop has created financial challenges, including less funding coming from the state. A parent who serves in the committee believes that while it is a tough decision, it's the decision that makes the most sense.

"It's just numbers, right?," South Bay Union School District parent Ian Blake said. "The school district is funded based on its average daily attendance, and when you have schools that are 30% occupied, the funds coming in from the state can't support all of the maintenance costs."

If approved, Central Elementary would close after the 2026-2027 school year, followed by Berry in 2027-2028, and Sunnyslope Elementary in 2028-2029. The district cited enrollment figures, location, and long-term financial sustainability as the main factors in selecting these schools. In its original proposals, Sunnyslope and Berry were not under consideration to be closed.

Without these closures, South Bay Union warns it could face a $15 million deficit by the 2026-27 school year, potentially leading to layoffs and cuts to academic programs.

Not everyone supports the plan. A teacher at Berry Elementary who has worked there for a decade and within the district for nearly 30 years expressed concerns about the district moving too aggressively.

"I'm advocating I know what happens to a community when the school closes, especially in an impoverished area, so I don't want to see that happen here to the Berry community," first and second grade teacher Veronica Durate said.

The board of trustees meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.