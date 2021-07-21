South Bay students return to full-time in-person learning

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) -- For the first time since March 2020, students in the South Bay returned to full-time in person learning. Both the Sweetwater Union High School District and Chula Vista Elementary School District went back to the classroom on Wednesday.

“We did a countdown! It was 495 days since the girls stepped foot on campus,” said MaryJane Granda, a parent two girls in elementary school.

“It’s great for them to get back to school,” said dad Gino Granda. “[They] get to see their friends and teachers and start socializing again.”

The students must wear their masks indoors, but they are allowed to remove them outdoors. Giana and Gisele Granda said the masks are something they are already used to. They were both excited to return to campus.

“I get to play with my friends at the playground and I got to have so much fun!” said third grader Gisele.

“I liked that I got to play [with] Legos,” added her little sister, Giana.

Their parents said they are satisfied with the safety protocols in place so far.

“If the CDC says it’s okay for them to go back, I think it’s great they get to go back finally,” Gino Granda said. He said the availability of vaccinations have helped ease any hesitation.

“[The school is] trying the best they can to keep all the kids safe. There’s a lot of changes. As long as you communicate with your kids… I think everything will be fine and just have a positive attitude,” MaryJane said.

There were virtual options for families who did not want to return back on campus. According to a Sweetwater Union High School official, about 300 students chose the virtual option. In the Chula Vista Elementary School District, 272 students are officially enrolled in the virtual academy. 42 students signed up this week, so the number could grow after applications are approved.

