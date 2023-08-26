South Bay restaurants forced to close due to E. coli water contamination

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The boil water advisory for much of the South Bay continues into the weekend, affecting over 100,000 people unable to drink or use the water safely.

Cal American, the water company impacted, now says a water faucet might be to blame for a positive test for E. coli.

The advisory is impacting hundreds of food establishments and restaurants, forcing them to close until the water is safe to drink.

The manager at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue on Palm Avenue told ABC 10News they got a call from the county telling them to close.

The county says 300 businesses in the South Bay are impacted by the boil water advisory, making it unsafe to prepare food and wash dishes and hands with E. coli-contaminated water.

The In-n-Out on Coronado Avenue was also closed. The parking lot and drive-thru, which are usually packed at any time of day, were closed.

An employee of the store said he got called and was told to not come to work on Friday.

Both businesses expect to be closed through the weekend or until officials give them the green light that the water is safe to drink and use.