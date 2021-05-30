Woman with autism goes missing from Chula Vista casino

CHULS VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Chula Vista Police are searching for a 47-year-old woman with autism who went missing from a casino early Sunday morning.

According to police, Pang Vue was seen on video leaving the 7 Mile Casino with an unknown man around 1:45 a.m.

Police say Vue was seen being pushed in a wheelchair by the man southbound on Bay Boulevard and F Street in Chula Vista.

“The unknown male is described as a possible transient, white or Hispanic male wearing a black jacket, blue jersey and black pants. He is described as thin build, with shoulder length brown or black hair,” police said.

Vue is described as an Asian female roughly four feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing 100 pounds. Police say she has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black pants, white shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

“Vue needs medicine daily and speaks limited English,” police said.

Anyone with information on Vue’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.

