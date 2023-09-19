Woman sentenced 18 years to life for shooting woman found dead in Bonita

CHULA VISTA (CNS) — A Chula Vista woman who pleaded guilty to shooting another woman whose body was discovered in Bonita was sentenced to 18 years to life in state prison.

Evaline Janet Lemus, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of 22-year-old La Mesa resident Kimberly Gutierrez, whose body was found near a cul-de-sac at the end of Quarry Road on Oct. 20, 2021.

A deputy on patrol near Sweetwater Summit Regional Park found the body at around 3 a.m. that day, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Gutierrez had been shot four times and she was bound at the wrists with makeshift handcuffs, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported last year.

About six months later, Lemus was charged with Gutierrez's murder while already in custody on a separate case.

Information regarding motive or how Lemus was identified as a suspect was not immediately available.

Lemus was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life for murder, plus three years for allegations of using a firearm in the killing.