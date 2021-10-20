Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Homicide investigation underway after body found in La Presa

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
Body recovered in La Presa
Posted at 1:25 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 16:25:50-04

LA PRESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was recovered in La Presa near the Sweetwater Summit Regional Park Wednesday.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the body was found at Sweetwater and Quarry Roads.

Deputies say someone called them around 3:00 a.m., prompting them to show up at the scene to investigate. Homicide detectives were also called to the scene just south of the intersection of state Route 54 and SR-125 to take charge of the investigation into the suspicious death.

There is no word on the identity of the victim and what injuries they may have.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!