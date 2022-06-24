Woman pleads not guilty in National City crash that killed two

CHULA VISTA (CNS) — A motorist who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when she struck and killed a 15-year-old girl and her stepfather on a South Bay street pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Tayishe Ann Baltys, 43, was heading west in the 3100 block of East Plaza Boulevard in National City shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday when her 2020 Toyota Prius struck the teenager and the 39-year-old man as they were walking home from a visit to a neighborhood market, according to police.

The girl died at the scene, Sgt. Kenneth Springer said. Paramedics took her stepfather to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Teen, man killed in suspected DUI crash in National City

Officials have not released the names of the victims, but family members have identified them as Brian McKee and Jessica Talamante.

Deputy District Attorney Blair Pickus said in court Friday that upon seeing the defendant's vehicle barreling towards them, McKee unsuccessfully tried to push his stepdaughter out of the way. The impact threw both victims about 100 feet from the intersection, the prosecutor said.

Baltys, who appeared in court remotely from the Las Colinas jail, will be held without bail pending a July 7 bail review hearing.

According to Pickus, Baltys was previously charged with DUI for a Jan. 29, 2020, incident that also involved alcohol. She pleaded guilty to a lesser offense known as a "wet reckless" and was sentenced to one year of probation. Pickus said she completed probation about three weeks prior to the fatal crash.

In the current case, the prosecutor said a preliminary alcohol screening indicated she had a blood-alcohol-content of .16% after the crash, which is two times the legal driving limit in California.

Jessica's family has started a Go Fund Me to help her mom pay for her funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.