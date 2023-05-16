Woman killed in two-car crash in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman was killed in a crash, and two others were injured in a crash involving two cars in Chula Vista Monday afternoon.

At about 1:28 p.m., the Chula Vista Police Department said they received several calls about a two-car crash in the 600 block of Telegraph Canyon Road. When officers arrived, they found an F-150 driven by a man heading east collided with a Honda Odyssey with two women inside, that was turning left from Old Telegraph Road.

Officers and paramedics responded and administered CPR to the occupants of both cars, CVPD said.

Police said the woman driving the Odyssey died at the hospital. The other two are currently being treated at the hospital. Their names are being withheld until after their families are notified.

The Chula Vista Police Traffic Bureau was called in to investigate the crash. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Anyone who witnesses the crash or has more information is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-409-5833.



