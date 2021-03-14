Woman found dead following National City apartment fire

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A woman died and a man was hospitalized following a fire at a National City apartment complex Saturday morning.

The fire was reported on the 2300 block of F Avenue just before noon, and was extinguished by National City and Chula Vista fire department firefighters in about 10 minutes, according to NCFD investigator Robert Hernandez.

Damage to the apartment was limited to the area of origin, estimated to be about $20,000, said Hernandez.

The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time, but police say a woman died at the scene while a man was taken to the hospital.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

