Woman dies after falling from wall at U.S.-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman climbing on the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border died after she fell Friday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

According to officers, SDPD received a call from Border Patrol agents at 2:36 p.m. about the woman's fall from the wall. Police say it happened in the vicinity of Drucker Lane and Siempre Viva Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to first responders. The San Diego Fire Department also responded, and firefighters told ABC 10News the woman was in her 40s.

SDPD says the medical examiner is heading to the area.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter and photojournalist to the scene to gather the latest information.