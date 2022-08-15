Woman arrested in stabbing death of 69-year-old man in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman was arrested for murder Monday morning after a 69-year-old man was stabbed to death in National City.

According to the National City Police Department, officers were called to 45 East 26th Street around 3:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found the 69-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

“Medics were summoned and determined that the victim had succumbed to his injuries,” the department said.

After speaking with a witness, authorities were able to locate the suspect, Samantha June Gordon, 40, at a car dealership. She was taken to the hospital for treatment before being processed at police headquarters.

Anyone with information is asked to call National City Police at 619-336-4457 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

