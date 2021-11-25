Woman, 84, with Alzheimer's reported missing near San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An 84-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen near the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Evanngelina Cortes De Morales was last seen about 4:35 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Morales is Filipino, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000.

