Woman, 84, with Alzheimer's reported missing near San Ysidro Port of Entry

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego PD
Evanngelina Cortes De Morales
Posted at 8:39 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 23:39:33-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An 84-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen near the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Evanngelina Cortes De Morales was last seen about 4:35 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Morales is Filipino, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

