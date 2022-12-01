Woman, 76, pistol-whipped inside National City church

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Police are searching for several suspects accused of pistol-whipping a 76-year-old woman inside a National City church.

According to National City Police, the incident began on November 28 just before 9 p.m. when officers received a 911 call regarding a possible robbery on the 1400 block of East 8th Street.

When officers arrived, they approached the 76-year-old victim, who was suffering trauma to her face. "The investigation revealed that the victim had been confronted at gunpoint while inside the International Church of Praise, 1341 E. 8th Street, National City, by two (2) unknown black male suspects," police said.

While inside the church, the woman was pistol-whipped in the face before being forced into her vehicle by the suspects.

"The suspects demanded the victim’s home address and she was driven to that location in the City of San Diego," police added. After arriving at the home, no one exited the car, police said.

The suspects then drove the victim back to National City where she was taken to a strip mall before being left alone in the vehicle, allowing her to escape and seek help at a business nearby.

"The suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot."

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call National City Police at 619-336-4460 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.