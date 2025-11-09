Wildfire burning in Dulzura area near U.S.-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A wildfire burned out of control Saturday afternoon near the East County community of Dulzura, in an area known as Marron Valley, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The blaze, dubbed the Border 18 Fire, broke out shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday along Marron Valley Road in back country not far from the U.S.-Mexico border. A second-alarm response and four additional air tankers were requested by the incident commander at about 3 p.m.

By 3:20 p.m. the size estimate grew to 50 acres, according to radio traffic from the incident commander. Ten minutes later, it was estimated at 60 acres according to a social media post by Cal Fire.

#Border18Fire [Update, 11/8/25 - 5:00 PM] The fire remains at 60 acres and is now 10% contained. Firefighters are focusing on building containment lines around the perimeter of the fire. pic.twitter.com/N7pPyDJqiE — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 9, 2025

Air tankers, bulldozers, engines, trucks, water tenders and hand crews from throughout the region were responding.

Two injuries were reported from the scene. An ambulance was called to respond to someone with a scorpion bite and another with a knee injury, according to radio traffic.

Firefighters were staging at the South Bay Rod & Gun Club on Marron Valley Road.