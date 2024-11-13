WATCH: Police chase ends with car stuck between forklift and wall

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV)— A police pursuit in National City ended with a car driving off a dead-end road over an embankment and getting stuck between a wall and a forklift.

“It just, it really happened really quickly,” said Faith Romero, who witnessed the crash.

An officer on the scene told 10News the pursuit started about three miles away at Plaza Bonita Mall.

That’s when NCPD contacted the stolen car, and the pursuit began.

“I went in to go get my food, and then I saw from, like, from the peripheral of my glasses, like I saw that she fell from the, the top of the hill, and it ended up like down at the bottom of the hill,” described Romero.

East 13th Street in National City has a dead end-- where the car drove off into a bustling plaza.

But a forklift stopped it from going any further.

“So she fell, and then she hit the crane thing with her car, and then she ended up falling over just like that,” said Romero.

A National City Police Officer told us that two people were in the car-- both had only minor injuries.

He also said the pair had felony warrants.

The Police Policy on National City’s website states, “When engaged in a pursuit, officers should weigh the seriousness of the violator's suspected crime against the potential for death or injury if the pursuit is continued.”

When ending a pursuit, it only states that it must be terminated when speed becomes a dangerous factor.

In this case- the officers on the scene said it ended quickly.

