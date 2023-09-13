WATCH: Deputies looking for Bonita burglar who stole Hermes blankets valued at $10K

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is looking for a burglar who stole luxurious blankets worth $10,000 from a South Bay home.

Investigators say the burglary happened around noon on Aug. 22 at a home in the 400 block of Carvalos Drive in Bonita. Deputies released a surveillance video from the house showing the burglar and his car.

The thief walked into the house and stole two multicolored Hermes blankets, which each cost $5,000.

The department says the burglar was a white man between 25 and 35 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs between 250 and 300 pounds. During the crime, the surveillance video showed him wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, a white T-shirt, blue cargo pants and black shoes with a white trim.

The car the burglar drove off in was a 2011 to 2014 Chrysler 200 convertible with aftermarket rims.

If you have any information for deputies about the burglar's identity or location, reach out to the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Substation at 619-498-2400. You can stay anonymous with your tip by reaching out to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Tipsters providing information leading to an arrest in this case may receive a $1,000 reweard.