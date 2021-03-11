VIDEO: Police searching for three men who broke into Chula Vista home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police are asking the public for help finding suspects and the vehicle involved in a home burglary last month.

On Feb. 19, three men forced their way into a Chula Vista home at about 7 p.m. by breaking through the home's rear sliding glass door. The suspects stole a safe containing cash, jewelry, and personal documents, according to police.

The home's security cameras captured the suspects leaving through the front door and loading the safe into a vehicle that backed into the driveway before one of the suspects smashed the camera.

CVPD posted video footage of the burglary online:



The three suspects are described as in their teens or 20's, with thin builds, all wearing hooded sweatshirts, face masks, and gloves, police said. The suspects left in a dark-colored minivan or SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call CVPD at 619-691-5146 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.