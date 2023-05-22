VIDEO: 4-year-old child dropped from border barrier in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning the public to beware of smugglers after a 4-year-old child was dropped from the border barrier Monday.

A video, which was shared on Twitter by Chief Raul Ortiz Monday afternoon, shows an unknown person lowering the child before dropping them from the barrier. The child then waited as two more people climbed over the barrier.

A 4-year-old was dropped from the border barrier by an unknown subject in San Diego, Monday. Responding Agents and EMS providing first aid to the child also reported gunshots near their position while tending to the child. Remarkably, the child is ok! Do not trust smugglers! pic.twitter.com/MlOp2qka72 — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) May 22, 2023

According to CBP, responding agents and EMS providing first aid to the child also reported gunshots near their position while tending to the child.

Border Patrol officials have not identified any individuals seen in the video, but they said the child was okay.