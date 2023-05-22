Watch Now
VIDEO: 4-year-old child dropped from border barrier in San Diego

Posted at 4:47 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 19:47:23-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning the public to beware of smugglers after a 4-year-old child was dropped from the border barrier Monday.

A video, which was shared on Twitter by Chief Raul Ortiz Monday afternoon, shows an unknown person lowering the child before dropping them from the barrier. The child then waited as two more people climbed over the barrier.

According to CBP, responding agents and EMS providing first aid to the child also reported gunshots near their position while tending to the child.

Border Patrol officials have not identified any individuals seen in the video, but they said the child was okay.

