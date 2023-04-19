Victory for lowriders as they eye official repeal of cruising ban

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — It's a big day for lowriders in the South Bay.

National City is set to make the final vote on whether or not to repeal the cruising ban.

While Tuesday's vote is mostly procedural, it's been a two-year journey to this point.

Lowriding has been a way of life for San Diegans for decades, but it was under a ban in National City since 1992.

"We got labeled as the cholos or the bad guys, the thugs, the guys that come over here and cause issues and problems," said Marcos Arellano when ABC 10News spoke to him in February 2022.

The United Lowrider Coalition formed, capturing the attention of National City leaders and striking an agreement.

The council, under the leadership of then-Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, granted the group a temporary six-month grace period to cruise.

"It's going to be like going back to Disneyland now," said Arellano in 2022.

It didn't last long.

By the end of May 2022, the coalition announced it wouldn't be following through with the grace period after city leaders wanted the group to pay fees for security during events.

"It was really tough for us to come to this decision," said Jovita Arellano during a press conference in May 2022.

In June, a majority vote didn't push the discussion of a possible repeal forward.

In early February 2023, local Assembly Member David Alvarez took the United Lowrider Coalition's initiative statewide. He introduced a Bill that would repeal bans throughout the State of California.

A win for San Diego lowriders and the victories kept coming.

In April, under a new mayor, Ron Morrison, a repeal was introduced and passed during the first reading.

"April 4, 2023, is going to become history for the lowrider community," said Arellano. "It's gonna show that the city is embracing our culture. The city is embracing the black and brown communities and the black and brown lowrider. It's black. It's brown. It's Filipino. It's all races,"

