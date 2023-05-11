Victim identified in deadly Otay Mesa recreation center shooting

(KGTV) — The 20-year-old killed at an Otay Mesa recreation center earlier this month has been identified by San Diego Police.

According to the department, Robert Simmons, 20, was killed at the Montgomery Waller Recreation Center in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood.

A second victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and is expected to survive. Police identified the second victim only as a 19-year-old man.

The incident began just after 7 p.m. on May 5. “At this point in the investigation, it appears the victims arrived at the recreation center in a vehicle. Almost immediately upon arriving, they encountered a group of multiple Hispanic males in the parking lot,” police said. “At least one of these males issued a gang challenge to the victims. The suspect group began throwing glass bottles at the victims. “

At least one member of the group then began firing a gun at the victims before leaving the area, police added.

Information on the suspect is limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

