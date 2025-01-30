UPDATE: Mandatory Border 2 Fire evacuation orders lifted as 100% containment reached

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The wildfire that has scorched about 10 square miles of remote terrain in the far southern reaches of the San Diego County area near the Mexico border is now 100% contained, and evacuation orders have been lifted Thursday for Otay Mountain-area neighborhoods.

As of Thursday morning, firefighters had the footprint of the 6,625-acre blaze, dubbed the Border 2 Fire, 100%, according to Cal Fire.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department, citing improvement in containment, lifted mandatory evacuation orders Thursday for the Otay Mountain communities affected by the fire.

#Border2Fire [final] The fire is 6,625 acres and is now 100% contained. A huge thank you to everyone who assisted us with this fire. Your support and teamwork are greatly appreciated! pic.twitter.com/6kfgOy4kHF — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 30, 2025

"Minimal smoldering and fire behavior were observed overnight, and high humidity is keeping fire potential low," the agency stated. "No fire spread is anticipated. Ground crews will continue to work in steep terrain as they focus on mopping up and patrolling existing fire lines."

Still prohibited from returning to their homes due to the conflagration -- which has caused no reported structural damage or injuries -- were residents of areas east and south of Otay Lakes Road; south and west of Campo Road; along Otay Mountain Truck Trail; and north of the southern edges of the burn zone a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

#UPDATE @SDSheriff has lifted the remaining EVACUATION ORDERS due to improved containment of the #Border2Fire.



To see the latest fire maps, visit: https://t.co/KRXry2OWyB and https://t.co/KzyiFwFKJL.



All remaining road closures related to the Border 2 Fire have also been… pic.twitter.com/EmcCDSV1MV — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 30, 2025

Due to the ongoing firefighting operations, Otay Lakes Road remained closed to through traffic between state Route 94 and Wueste Road on Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze -- which erupted early Thursday afternoon amid dry and gusty Santa Ana conditions just west of Doghouse Junction in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area -- remains under investigation.

