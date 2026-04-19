U.S. Border Patrol: Cocaine, meth worth $2.8 Million seized at border

OTAY MESA, Calif. (CNS) — More than 430 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine worth and estimated $2.8 million were seized at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reported this week.

CBP said the drugs were intercepted in two separate enforcement actions last week.

The first seizure was on April 7, when officers referred a 51-year-old Mexican national driving a Toyota Prius for a secondary inspection. During the inspection, a CBP canine team alerted to the vehicle, and agents allegedly found 124 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $2.4 million in 44 packages concealed in the doors, back seat and rear quarter panels of the car.

On April 8, officers referred a 21-year-old man, who is a U.S. citizen, driving a Nissan Frontier for a secondary inspection. He was a participant in the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection program, according to CBP.

"An imaging system scan and a CBP canine team alerted officers to a non-factory compartment in the truck bed," the CBP said.

Officers allegedly found 25 packages containing about 307 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $491,200.

"These back-to-back seizures stopped dangerous criminals in their tracks and prevented deadly narcotics from ever reaching our communities," Otay Mesa Port Director Rosa Hernandez said in a statement. "By combining their professional expertise with advanced technology, our officers demonstrate their commitment to securing our borders and keeping our country safe."

Both men were arrested on suspicion of federal charges and both of their vehicles were seized.

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