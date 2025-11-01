Two teens shot dead at Chula Vista Halloween party

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two teenagers are dead after shots were fired during a Halloween party in Chula Vista Friday night, police said.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 00 Block of E. Prospect St in Chula Vista around 11:17 p.m.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures after discovering two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to UCSD Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

Chula Vista police said the victims include a 15-year-old and 17-year-old. There identities are being withheld pending family notification.

Investigators are working to locate the suspects involved in the Friday night shooting. Initial reports indicate the victims were attending a Halloween party when an argument escalated into gunfire.

CVPD is asking anyone with information, video of the incident or working exterior cameras around the 00 block of E. Prospect St to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5075 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.