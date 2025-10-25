Two suspects-at-large after early morning home invasion

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Two suspects remain at large after an early morning home invasion robbery in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of Southeast San Diego.

Two masked men forced their way into the front door of an apartment in the 7800 block of Paradise Valley Road at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

Once inside, the suspects confronted and restrained the two men who live in the apartment at knifepoint, police said.

They then ransacked the apartment and left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to O'Brien.

They were last seen running westbound from the apartment complex through the parking lot.

O'Brien said the victims described the suspects as wearing black ski masks and dark clothing. The suspects were not located and no arrests had been made as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

SDPD robbery detectives responded and were handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the case was encouraged to call the SDPD Robbery Unit or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

