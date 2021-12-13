Two separate vehicle crashes into trees in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — Two drivers were hospitalized Sunday after crashing into trees in unrelated collisions.

At 1:05 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue, a driver crashed his vehicle into a palm tree in the center divider, according to Lt. Scott Adkins of the Chula Vista Police Department.

He suffered head injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the lieutenant said. He was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

About an hour and 15 minutes later, a woman suffered head injuries when she lost control of her SUV and crashed into a tree on Pepper Tree Road, Adkins said.

Fire department rescuers had to extricate her from the vehicle and she was taken to a hospital.