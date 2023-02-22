Two plead guilty to South Bay road rage attacks

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A man and woman who took part in a pair of South Bay road rage incidents last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault charges.

Gillio Calais Repetto, 19, and Serenity Nieblas, 20, admitted to taking part in the stabbing of one driver in the Eastlake area and the shooting of another at a Chula Vista intersection.

Both victims survived the attacks, which initially led to attempted murder charges.

Repetto is expected to be sentenced to eight years in state prison, while Nieblas will receive a year in jail, along with a suspended seven-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors allege that in both incidents, Nieblas was the driver and Repetto was a passenger.

On Feb. 16, 2022, Repetto and a male driver of another vehicle got out of their cars to fight on the side of the road in Eastlake, authorities said. At an arraignment last year, Deputy District Attorney Allen Brown said the victim got Repetto onto the ground, then was hit in the back several times by Nieblas. Though the victim initially believed he'd only been hit by the woman, he later discovered he'd actually been stabbed eight to nine times, Brown said.

The prosecutor also alleged that on May 4, 2022, Nieblas' car and another vehicle were apparently racing each other for some time before stopping at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive, where Repetto and the victim got into a fist fight.

Repetto then got back into Nieblas' vehicle and, from the car, opened fire on the victim, a 34-year-old Chula Vista resident who was shot in the bicep and hand.