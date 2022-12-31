Two drivers arrested during DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and another on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug during an overnight checkpoint in Chula Vista.

The checkpoint was held in the 300 block of East H Street between 6 p.m. Friday to midnight on Saturday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

More than 3,664 cars traveled through the checkpoint, 952 were screened, and nine drivers underwent sobriety tests.

Police cited 11 drivers who were unlicensed or driving with a suspended license. Five cars were impounded, and five additional citations were issued.

The next DUI checkpoint will be held in February.