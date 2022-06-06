Watch
Two-acre vegetation fire near Otay Mountain truck fire contained

Posted at 5:41 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 20:41:29-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Cal Fire San Diego units stopped the spread of a two-acre vegetation blaze near Otay Mountain Truck Trail, a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border, which started Sunday afternoon as a signal fire by a hiker in need of medical aid.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at one acre and slowly spreading. By 4:20 p.m., air units dropped retardant all around the blaze and forward progress had been stopped, said Capt. Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire San Diego.

A hiker in the area who was experiencing dehydration and seeking medical help admitted to setting a signal fire that got out of hand, an incident commander at the scene told Shoots. The hiker was located near the fire and a helicopter crew making water drops transitioned to a hoist rescue and flew him to a hospital.

Firefighters will remain at the scene for about two hours for mop-op operations, Shoots said.

