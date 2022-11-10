SD County Health: Possible tuberculosis case in CV Elementary School District

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Health officials are urging staff and students in the Chula Vista Elementary School District to get tested after learning they may have been exposed to tuberculosis during the 2022 Summer and Fall sessions.

According to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, the period of potential exposure happened at Fred H. Rohr Elementary School from June 27, 2022, to August 26, 2022. The school district was made aware of the exposure to students during the week of Monday, November 7.

"HHSA Public Health Services and Chula Vista Elementary School District officials have worked in close collaboration to identify and notify those with a higher risk of exposure to tuberculosis and will be providing no-cost testing to individuals at increased risk for infection," San Diego County Health said in a released statement Wednesday afternoon.

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that is transmitted from person to person through inhalation of bacteria from the air. Chances of infection are higher for people with frequent and prolonged indoor exposure to the person who is sick with TB.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss,” said County Public Health Officer Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H.

“Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill at some point in the future, sometimes even years later. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected. All those notified of a high risk of exposure are encouraged to receive no-cost testing.”

Officials say treatments are available that are effective in preventing people infected with tuberculosis from getting sick and in curing people who are sick from active TB.

Anyone who is interested in finding more information on the potential exposure can contact the Chula Vista Elementary School District at (619) 425-9600 or the County TB Control Program at 619) 692-8621.