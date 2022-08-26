Tow truck driver shot, search for shooter prompts SWAT response at South Bay apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego Police SWAT unit was called to a South Bay apartment complex following the shooting of a tow truck driver early Friday morning.

San Diego Police officials confirmed the situation began just after 12 a.m. in an area near the 2200 block of Palm Avenue.

Officials told ABC 10News a tow truck driver was loading a car onto a truck when a person believed to be the vehicle’s owner confronted him.

The confrontation escalated, and police said the person pulled out a gun and fired at least once at the tow truck driver, striking him in the arm.

Responding officers searched for the suspected shooter and learned the person fled towards the Pacific Point Apartments. In response, an SDPD SWAT unit was summoned to the scene.

As of 7:30 a.m., the suspected shooter was not in custody.

Police said the tow truck driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.