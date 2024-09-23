'To be or not to be:' Businesses in Imperial Beach waiting for consistent opening of shoreline

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KGTV) — On Sunday, San Diego County announced the partial reopening of the Imperial Beach shoreline after tests showed the water met the state's health standards. Some people are excited to hear about the reopening.

Hopefully this is the beginning and it'll get better." IB resident Terry Rutan said. "That's all you'll hope for, is that it gets better."

"For the first time since December 2023, the majority of the Imperial Beach shoreline is now open and safe for public use. With water from Seacoast Drive north meeting state health standards, residents and visitors can once again enjoy our beautiful coastline. While this is a positive step forward, having our beaches open and safe should be the norm, not the exception. There is still more work to be done to reopen the remaining shoreline, and I remain committed to pushing for comprehensive solutions to this long-standing environmental issue because our families deserve clean, safe beaches year-round." San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas

However, for business owners in Imperial Beach like Martin Mattes, it's not a signal to start celebrating. Mattes has owned Ye Olde Plank Inn in Imperial Beach for two years. Mattes feels it will take several weeks of the beach to be open for his business to fully recover.

"It’s like a shakespearean play – to be or not to be We’re afraid as business owners to sit there and say hey the beach is open," Then I have a bunch of customers come down and its closed. They’re like why you lying to us. The credibility would be shot."

Mattes does give credit to local officials for their effort in trying to solve the sewage issue, but he believes more parties need to get involved to get it done.

"It’s more than a mayor, it’s more than a city council," Mattes said "It’s going take the whole state to get it open"

The county says the beaches opening is still susceptible to closures depending on the sewage flow, the water currents and the wind.