Tijuana River sewage crisis measure could go to voters after 151,000 signatures submitted

TIJUANA RIVER VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A citizen-led coalition has submitted more than 151,000 signatures in an effort to put a half-cent sales tax increase before San Diego voters this November to address the long-running Tijuana River sewage crisis.

The proposed "San Diego Health and Safety Act" would direct funding toward stopping toxic sewage pollution from the Tijuana River, expanding health care access and childcare support, and strengthening wildfire and 9-1-1 response.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters has 30 days to verify the signatures before the measure can be placed on the ballot.

While supporters say the region has waited years for meaningful solutions, not everyone is convinced a tax increase is the right approach.

Imperial Beach resident Marvel Harrison has been an advocate for addressing the sewage crisis.

"I think that it's not fair to tax the people who are being poisoned by the problem," she added.

Harrison says manufacturing companies across the border have been dumping wastewater into the Tijuana River and need to be held accountable.

"We're still looking at just coming up with Band-Aids, and that's troubling when we really have to be looking at the root of the problems," Harrison said.

Harrison expressed concern about placing the financial burden on residents rather than the companies she says are responsible for the pollution.

"It's not my favorite thing to pay more taxes, so I think we need to tariff those companies. I think we need to get those people in line with their 80 billion dollars a year profits and take care of the problem," Harrison said.

Courtney Baltiyskyy, director of Children First San Diego, said the funding could go beyond immediate cleanup efforts.

"Funding can also go to further research, it can go to increased air purifiers, so that is a sustainable program that mitigates the impacts of the public health crisis," Baltiyskyy said.

Despite disagreements over the tax proposal, residents broadly agree that action on the crisis is necessary.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

