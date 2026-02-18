Tijuana River sewage crisis draws political attention as residents demand action

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The ongoing sewage crisis along the Tijuana River is gaining statewide political attention as California's gubernatorial race intensifies, with residents calling the situation a full-blown public health emergency.

San Diego County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre recently toured parts of the Tijuana River Valley alongside gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter, highlighting the severe pollution and high levels of hydrogen sulfide that have plagued the area.

"Until you live it and breathe it and your throat starts to burn, your eyes water and you feel nauseous from the stench, that is important for our next governor to experience because that is what our community is experiencing every single day," Aguirre said.

For residents like Olga Espinoza of San Ysidro, the crisis has become a daily health concern affecting entire families.

"My kids, my family, my parents, and other people are getting sick; they have been getting sick," Espinoza said.

"This is an emergency to us residents over here; no one seems to care for the South Bay," she said.

The smell can be particularly overwhelming near hotspots like Saturn Boulevard and Dairy Mart Road, where residents say they can no longer tolerate the conditions.

Aguirre emphasized that the tour's purpose was to raise awareness about the sewage crisis and bring more people to witness the conditions firsthand. She hopes increased statewide attention will translate into funding and long-term solutions.

"Eight billion dollars were invested into ICE, but we can't spend half a billion to divert and treat this river, which would solve all of our issues," Aguirre said.

Residents express frustration with what they describe as years of broken promises and continue to demand immediate relief from the ongoing environmental and health crisis.

"People are getting used to it; they think it's a normal smell, but it's not normal. We cannot get used to it because it's not right," Espinoza said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

