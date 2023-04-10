As families enjoy Easter in Chula Vista, advocates of Friendship Park march to border

SOUTH BAY, Calif. (KGTV) — For many people in San Diego County, Easter Sunday was spent surrounded by family and basking in sunshine.

“Beautiful day out. Sunny San Diego," said Michelle Cadena, a mother who brought her daughter to Sesame Park for the first ever"Easter Egg-stravaganza."

The event was complete with activities, such as the scavenger hunt for kids, who looked high and low around the park for lonely eggs. The Cookie Monster was in attendance as well, donning some seasonal bunny ears.

Other events included an Easter egg hunt at Standley Recreation Center.

Meanwhile, a handful of members of Friends of Friendship Park met outside of Border Field State Park and walked to the border.

Friendship Park was once a place for people separated between the United States and the Mexico border to meet with their families and loved ones, especially on holidays like Easter.

The park has been closed now for roughly three years, but advocates continue going every Sunday, including holidays, to push for the park's reopening.

“If we had a space like a lot of people do on Easter, we would feel more secure around each other," said Dan Watman, who is the Coordinator and Founder of the Binational Friendship Park of native plants in Friendship Park.

Construction recently began on the wall, which will increase its height.

“In all my years working at Friendship Park, I’ve never seen this much support for the idea of having a truly binational park," said Watman.