New Easter and Springtime events debut at Sesame Place San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Sesame Place San Diego announced two new family-friendly springtime events in April and May.

ELMO’S EGGSTRAVAGANZA

Celebrate Easter with your favorite furry friends at the all-new Elmo’s Eggstravaganza that will run daily from April 1-9. This event includes:



Easter Bunny Photo Opportunities: Guests can meet and take pictures with the Easter Bunny himself during a special photo experience.

Golden Egg Hunt: A Golden Egg will be hidden somewhere in the park each day. The guest who finds it can turn it in at Sesame Souvenirs and win an exclusive prize.

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt: It can't be an Easter event without a proper Easter egg hunt, and this one shouldn't be missed. Guests can pick up free activity sheets at Sesame Souvenirs and go on a fun-filled hunt to find all the eggs hidden around the park. Once they're done, they can go back and turn it in for a special prize.

Furry Friends Bunny Hop Dance Party and Games: Jump, bounce and hop along with your Sesame Street friends at the ALL-NEW Furry Friends Bunny Hop Dance Party.

Easter Storytime : Children of all ages can gather and enjoy a special Storytime at Abby's Garden featuring The Great Easter Race.

: Children of all ages can gather and enjoy a special Storytime at Abby’s Garden featuring The Great Easter Race. Special Meet & Greets: Meet and take pictures with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and more, all dressed up in their Easter best.

JAMIE TAYLOR/Sasame Place San Diego

ELMO’S SPRINGTACULAR

Spring has sprung at Sesame Street San Diego as the park celebrates nature, art and everything that makes springtime unique at Elmo’s Spingtacular taking place April 15-May 21. The event includes:



Craft and Planting Stations: There will be several springtime arts and crafts that will help encourage creativity and a love of nature.

Spring Scavenger Hunt: Guests can pick up free activity sheets and go on a scavenger hunt around to find all the spring surprises hidden around the park.

Chalk Art: Guests are encouraged to express their creativity by decorating the sidewalks of Sesame Place with complimentary chalk.

Spring Storytime: Kids can learn about what makes spring special at an all-new Storytime at Abby's Garden featuring Elmo Can…Taste! Touch! Smell! See! Hear!

Special Meet & Greets: Guests can meet and take a picture with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and all their friends dressed up in their special bright springtime outfits.

For more information, visit SesamePlaceSanDiego.com.

